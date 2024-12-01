Several differences as countdown to legally binding plastics treaty begins

New Delhi: The final draft iteration or the proposed "chair's text" on the international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution continued to be heavily bracketed on Sunday with a lack of consensus on whether the instrument will cover entire lifecycle of plastics; on plastic products and on delivery of finance from developed nations for a transition away from plastics, in developing countries. Delegates pose for a group photo at the end of a member state press briefing during the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution in Busan on Sunday. (AFP)(AFP)

The 5th Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to Develop an International Legally Binding Instrument on Plastic Pollution, Including in the Marine Environment being held in Busan is set to officially close on Sunday.

But the chair's text showed that the 175 parties are yet to agree on significant issues related to plastics.

The objective of the legally binding instrument, itself was bracketed hours before the closing plenary was to take place. It said: The objective of this Convention is to protect human health and the environment from plastic pollution, including in the marine environment [based on a comprehensive approach that address the full life cycle of plastics]. The life cycle of plastics begins from raw material to produce plastics to final disposal of the plastic product.

Preamble

The preamble is not bracketed and hence indicates countries are agreeable to the overall approach of an instrument to deal with plastic pollution.

The Preamble which runs into a full page states: "Noting with concern that the high and rapidly increasing levels of plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, represent a serious environmental and human health problem, negatively impacting the environmental, social and economic dimensions of sustainable development,..Acknowledging the important role played by plastics in human society, and stressing the importance of establishing effective mechanisms throughout the plastic lifecycle to promote plastic circularity and prevent leakage of plastics in the environment."

The definition of "plastic pollution" also remained bracketed. It said: [pollution caused by or released throughout the life cycle of plastics] [all emissions and releases resulting from plastic production, use, waste management and leakage from different sources and pathways] and in the article on "Sustainable Production" no article also was an option.

Almost the entire text on "Financial Resources and Mechanism" remained bracketed and hence contested. This was mainly to do with with how developed country parties would provide funds for transition from plastics or for implementation of the legally binding instrument in developing countries.

On single use plastic products; toys and children’s products and food contact material containing certain chemicals including BPA have been given tentative phaseout dates all of which are bracketed.

On Friday and Saturday, in states-only consultations with the INC Chair, Luis Vayas Valdivieso, three issues were on the table: products and chemicals of concern as used in plastic products (draft article 3); supply (draft article 6); and finance, including the establishment of a financial mechanism (draft article 11), the International Institute of Sustainable Development said.

Observers said petro states were using various delaying tactics to resist any curbs on plastics production through a lifecycle based approach to phasing out plastics. On Saturday evening delegates were still unsure if INC 5 would deliver a treaty at all, it was still unclear whether “we’ll be shedding happy tears on Sunday, or weeping,” said a delegate.

Some countries flagged the lack of progress at INC 5 talks on Sunday morning. PlasticsTreaty needs to address production, and hazardous products and chemical of concern, delegates from Mexico said while Panama and Fiji asked those obstructing an ambitious treaty to get out of the talks.

"Too many brackets, too many options. We've made significant progress from the previous draft to this, which could potentially be the final treaty text. However, we need to pole vault, not leapfrog, to finalize and reach agreement and consensus on critical areas. The treaty must go beyond waste management to address the entire lifecycle of plastics," said Swati Singh Sambyal, Waste and Circular Economy Expert, GRID-Arendal.