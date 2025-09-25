'Sex offenders deserve to die': Indian-origin man says killing ‘pedophile’ was fun

An Indian-origin man was charged with murder of an elderly man in California, whose name was reportedly on a public sex offender registry. During police questioning, the killer, identified as 29-year-old Varun Suresh, told cops that all sex offenders "deserve to die" and admitted that he sought out registered sex offenders as potential victims. The killer, identified as 29-year-old Varun Suresh, told cops that all sex offenders "deserve to die".(fremontpolice.gov)

According to a report by the Independent, Suresh showed no remorse for his actions and even described his act as “honestly really fun”. The victim, 71-year-old David Brimmer, was reportedly listed as a sex offender on California's Megan's Law website. He had previously been convicted of committing "lewd and lascivious acts" with a child and was behind bars for nine years for his crimes.

The Fremont Police Department said that they found David with multiple stab wounds last week. Officers recovered a knife from Varun Suresh and took him into custody, and during questioning Suresh revealed that he "specifically targeted the victim because of the victim’s age and previous offenses".

"Suresh admitted that he sought out registered sex offenders as potential victims. During the attack, Suresh chased the victim into an unrelated home to continue inflicting harm," the police said in a statement earlier, adding that the Indian-origin man had been charged with murder, causing great bodily injury and residential burglary.

Shocking finds on Varun Suresh's phone

Findings on Varun Suresh's phone appeared to support his claim of targeting sex offenders. He reportedly screenshots of several profiles on the Megan's Law website, the same site where David Brimmer was registered as a sex offender.

At around 11:57 a.m. on September 18 (local time), the Fremont Police received a 911 call reporting a violent incident. Reports indicate that Varun Suresh allegedly took a screenshot of Brimmer's profile just 45 minutes prior.

Suresh reportedly went door-to-door impersonating a CPA to catch hold of David Brimmer. "Suresh thought [Brimmer] may be ‘monitoring’ his residential street ‘thinking someone was going to kill him,....so, Suresh used the same ruse at [Brimmer’s] neighbors’ houses prior to going to the victim’s address. This…would make Suresh appear legitimate," the Independent quoted court documents.

‘Everyone hates pedophiles’

After David finally answered the door, Suresh reportedly greeted him politely, shook hands with and said "I knew I had the right guy". According to reports, Suresh then pushed Brimmer inside in a bid to attack him but was met with some resistance.

Varun Suresh even asked David Brimmer if he believed in God, asking him to "get his last words in". Following a two-block chase, the duo ended up in a neighbour's kitchen, after which Suresh stabbed Brimmer in the neck, and later cut his throat.

"I’m hoping that because [the victim is] a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool," Suresh is said to have told authorities, as per court documents.

Varun Suresh reportedly showed no remorse for his actions, said the murder was “honestly really fun”, and asserted he would've turned himself hadn't he been caught.