Shanghai nursing home resident wrongly sent to morgue while still alive
A Shanghai nursing home resident was mistakenly taken to the morgue while still alive, state media reported, as the city’s Covid-19 outbreak and prolonged lockdown stretch aged-care and medical facilities to breaking point.
The municipal government confirmed the incident and said it has launched an investigation, local media reported. While the nursing home apologised, the error has triggered widespread anger and condemnation among Chinese people, according to discussions on social media.
Four people were subsequently dismissed from their positions, including the director of the nursing home and three officials from the district civil affairs bureau and social development office, according to China Central Television. The director of the district civil affairs bureau is being further investigated, while city authorities revoked the license of a doctor surnamed Tian and opened a public security case against the individual.
The mistake comes as Shanghai’s lockdown enters its fifth week and new Covid cases remain in the thousands each day. The tough restrictions and compulsory isolation of all virus cases and close contacts have created havoc in the city of 25 million, with people unable to access essential medical care. Most of the more than 400 deaths in the latest wave have been elderly people with underlying health conditions, with reports that some nursing homes weren’t reporting deaths.
Also Read | Beijing reopens makeshift hospital in preparation of Covid surge
While it remains unclear whether the person was infected with Covid or vaccinated, the low inoculation rate among China’s elderly remains the country’s Achilles heel in the fight against the pandemic. In Shanghai, just 62% of residents over 60 years of age have been fully vaccinated, and only 15% of the population aged over 80 have received two shots. The average age of deaths reported Sunday was 84, according to the local government.
“This is murder,” one Weibo user wrote among a raft of other angry posts. “The confidence crisis in the city is getting too bad.”
The nursing care resident has been sent to the hospital for treatment and their vital signs are stabilising, local media reported. The Bureau of Civil Affairs in the Putuo district where the home is located said it will handle the accident seriously and disclose the findings after the investigation is complete.
“This has nothing to do with the epidemic, or any kind of normal negligence and irresponsibility, this is a serious dereliction of duty that almost led to death,” Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Communist Party backed Global Times newspaper and an influential commentator, wrote on his personal Weibo account.
-
Pak govt may quash Nawaz Sharif's conviction in corruption cases: Report
Pakistan's new government is considering quashing or suspending former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's conviction in corruption cases to offer him a chance to plead afresh before a court of law, according to a media report on Monday. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the provisions might be used to provide relief to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and others. He was later convicted separately in two corruption cases in 2018.
-
Indian professionals in China ask EAM Jaishanker to help them reunite with their families
A group of Beijing-based Indian professionals have petitioned the Indian government to help them reunite with their families, including children who have not been able to return after leaving China because of the spread of Covid since early 2020. In the letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Indian group described what they and their families are going through both psychologically as well as in aspects like finance.
-
PM Modi hails ties with Canada at unveiling of Sardar Patel statue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the first in North America - in Canada as “a marker for relations between the two countries”. The bronze statue was unveiled at a programme at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Center in the town of Markham in the Greater Toronto Area with messages from the Prime Ministers of India and Canada.
-
Trevor Noah roast with a message: 'Stood here tonight, made fun of president'
African-American TV host Trevor Noah took the bar a little higher with his funny-yet-inspiring speech at The White House press corps' annual gala on Saturday. The 38-year-old is the first African to host and roast at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which was sidelined due to the pandemic over the last two years. “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.”
-
Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees during visit to Romania and Slovakia
First lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5-9 to meet with U.S. service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on Monday On Sunday, celebrated as Mother's Day in the United States, Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their homes because of Russia's war against Ukraine, her office said.
