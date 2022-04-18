Shanghai reports first Covid deaths since start of lockdown
Shanghai reported the first deaths of its surging Covid-19 outbreak, the biggest flareup China has had to deal with during the pandemic.
Three people died on Sunday, according to Shanghai’s municipal government. They were aged between 89 and 91 and all had underlying diseases.
The newly reported deaths are the first since two people passed away in mid-March in the northeastern province of Jilin. They were the first Covid fatalities in more than a year in China, where a strict zero tolerance approach contained the virus until the more infectious delta and omicron variants emerged last year.
Suspicions had been growing about potential Covid-related deaths, particularly among the elderly, before the announcement. Two elderly-care facilities in Shanghai have been battling outbreaks triggered by the omicron variant, and fatalities have occurred, according to the Wall Street Journal, Caixin and other local media. Until now, no deaths have been reported officially.
The lockdown and repeated testing of Shanghai’s 25 million residents hasn’t yet stopped infections, with more than 22,000 cases reported Sunday.
Shanghai is the epicenter of China’s worst Covid outbreak since Wuhan more than two years ago. But most people infected with the virus have few if any symptoms, according to the government, and the reported number of severely ill patients remains negligible.
The omicron variant has surged through the population, infecting everyone from a newborn who was just 10 days old to someone nearing 100, according to the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.
-
Saudi Arabia pushed Yemen's president to step down: report
Saudi Arabia pushed Yemen's president to step down earlier this month, and officials have confined Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to his home and restricted his communications, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi announced his resignation on April 7, handing his powers to a new leadership council as Yemen entered into a fragile ceasefire that brought a rare pause in the years-long conflict.
-
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Charleston. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered.
-
Shelling kills 18, injures scores in Ukraine's Kharkiv in past 4 days: Zelenskyy
Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday. On Sunday, five people were killed and 20 were injured when a missile and artillery fire hit the city centre and the Saltivka suburb, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said earlier. Reuters could not independently verify the number of people killed.
-
Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction. "Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I'm sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.
-
US to host ASEAN leaders in mid-May
US President Joe Biden will meet in mid-May with the leaders of Southeast Asian nations, with a likely focus on the rising power of China, the host country announced Saturday. The summit, originally scheduled for March, "will demonstrate the United States' enduring commitment to ASEAN," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Biden had participated in a virtual summit with ASEAN leaders in October.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics