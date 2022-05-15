Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Shanghai to gradually begin reopening malls, other firms post Covid lockdown
world news

Shanghai to gradually begin reopening malls, other firms post Covid lockdown

The city of 25 million people has been locked down for more than six weeks as its battles a COVID outbreak.
Local residents queue with umbrellas for nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in a compound under lockdown in the Pudong district in Shanghai.(Photo by LIU JIN / AFP)
Published on May 15, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Reuters |

The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city's vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday.

The city of 25 million people has been locked down for more than six weeks as its battles a COVID outbreak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP