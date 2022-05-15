Shanghai to gradually begin reopening malls, other firms post Covid lockdown
The city of 25 million people has been locked down for more than six weeks as its battles a COVID outbreak.
The Chinese financial and manufacturing hub of Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons from Monday after weeks in a strict COVID-19 lockdown, the city's vice mayor told a media briefing on Sunday.
