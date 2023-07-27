‘She doesn’t seem to have Camilla’s joy’: Princess Kate branded ‘disappointment’ over approach towards jewellery

A former Vogue Editor has branded Princess Kate a "disappointment.” Suzy Menkes has criticised the Princess of Wales over her approach towards jewellery. Suzy also went on to compare Kate and Queen Camilla's attitude towards jewellery.

"The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewellery,” Suzy said. "She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to. I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns behind the scenes and then pulling a face as if to say, 'Do I have to wear this?' She doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewellery and being pleased to put it on."

"She doesn’t seem to have Camilla’s joy at wearing jewellery,” she continued on her podcast Creative Conversations. “We now have a new Queen, so presumably she has a first opportunity to look at the jewels.”

Suzy added, "We can imagine that the next in line to the throne’s wife would be something that was very special, so will we see Catherine wearing jewellery that is more dramatic, that is more personal to her? I don’t know. I can’t help feeling with things of beauty, you either love it or you don’t."

Prince William and Princess Kate to feature in iconic comic ‘The Beano’

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate are featured in an iconic edition of a famous British magazine, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been snubbed. Kate and William will appear alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and several other celebrities like Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Kate Bush.

‘The Beano’ has marked its 85th anniversary and is known for being the world's longest-running comic. "As Beano proudly celebrates its 85th anniversary, it continues to champion the power and joy of childhood by doing what it's always done, showing kids being kids,” Mike Stirling, head of "mischief" at the publication said, according to GB News. "Here's to the next 85 years, and we dedicate this birthday issue to every child out there, because being a kid never gets old."

"I get to speak to a wider group of kids every week when we're working on the Beano and that makes you feel young and it keeps you young,” he added. Also included in the popular comic are Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford and YouTuber KSI.

