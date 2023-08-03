‘She was a proper big fan’: Meghan Markle's ex-friend says Duchess ‘squealed’ upon seeing Victoria Beckham at 2013 event

A former friend of Meghan Markle has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex “squealed” when she saw Victoria Beckham at an event in 2013. Lizzie Cundy and Meghan became friends while sitting next to each other at the charity event hosted by businessman pal John Caudwell. A former friend of Meghan Markle has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex “squealed” when she saw Victoria Beckham at an event in 2013 (victoriabeckham/Instagram, Angela Weiss / AFP)

It was reported that David Beckham was “furious” with Meghan for suggesting that Victoria, his wife, was the source of a leak. The Beckhams previously maintained positive relations with Harry and Meghan.

Meghan has been accused of secretly convincing Harry that Victoria had been speaking to the press. This resulted in a row between David and Harry over the phone.

“Meghan is saying that Victoria leaked stories,” Lizzie said, according to GB News. “The second time I saw Meghan, Victoria was at the event and I've never seen anyone squeal quite like it, Meghan was so thrilled with excited to see Victoria Beckham. She went 'Oh my God, that's Victoria Beckham!'”

She added, “It was crazy, I thought 'You've got to calm down and be cool', now Harry has apparently listened to Meghan claiming Victoria has done stories saying where Meghan was going to go. There were places Victoria told Meghan to go to when she came to London and they started appearing in the press.”

Lizzie told the Mirror, “She was a proper big fan, she let that show – Victoria doesn't need to leak stories, she doesn't need to do that … I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends, many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan.”

Meghan Markle accused of ‘using people’

Meanwhile, a former Royal Family butler has slammed Meghan Markle for "using people" after the news of the feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams surfaced. “She will use people and drop them when she’s finished with them,” Paul told GB News. “The Beckham’s don’t need Harry and Meghan, they’re A-listers in their own field, they don’t need them. But isn’t it sad that the Beckham’s were at the wedding, as were the Obamas, as were the Clooneys. Where are they all now? They’re beginning to see who the real Harry and Meghan are, and they don’t want to be in the same sphere.”