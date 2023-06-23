Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Video: Did ‘impolite’ Pak PM snatch umbrella from woman officer? You decide

Video: Did ‘impolite’ Pak PM snatch umbrella from woman officer? You decide

ByMallika Soni
Jun 23, 2023 02:36 AM IST

The video shows Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif saying something to the woman officer.

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in France to attend the two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris. After his arrival, a video shared by the his office sparked a row. In the video which has been widely shared on social media, Shehbaz Sharif was seen arriving at Palais Brogniart to attend the summit.

The protocol officer was seen standing outside the vehicle with an umbrella.(Screegrab)

As it was raining, a protocol officer was seen standing outside the vehicle with an umbrella for the Pakistan PM. The video shows Shehbaz Sharif saying something to the woman officer and then taking the umbrella away from her.

He then proceeded to walk ahead with the umbrella, leaving the woman in the rain. The video sparked a debate on social media as some called it a “good gesture”, while others said the behaviour was an “embarrassment”. Some also commented that the PM was ”impolite".

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Paris to attend the two-day summit, following president Emmanuel Macron’s invitation.

Earlier, the prime minister also met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a last-ditch effort to get a much-needed loan from the global lender, Radio Pakistan reported. The IMF signed a deal in 2019 to provide USD 6 billion to Pakistan on fulfilment of certain conditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
shehbaz sharif pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP