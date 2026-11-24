Ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has sought to return to her country from India on December 16, marking the anniversary of Bangladesh’s victory in the 1971 Liberation War, and has asked the government in Dhaka to arrange her transportation on the country’s flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The proposed return could escalate political and legal tensions in Bangladesh, where Hasina faces a death sentence over the deadly crackdown on student-led protests that led to her ouster. (REUTERS) more less

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Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024, has set a specific date for her return for the first time, her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali told Reuters.

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The proposed return could escalate political and legal tensions in Bangladesh, where Hasina faces a death sentence over the deadly crackdown on student-led protests that led to her ouster. Her Awami League party has also been banned.

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In a statement, Ali said Hasina had asked the Bangladeshi government to arrange her air transport from Delhi to Dhaka on Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

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{{^usCountry}} “Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement, Ali said Hasina had asked the Bangladeshi government to arrange her air transport from Delhi to Dhaka on Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

“Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the government had a responsibility to facilitate her return on December 16, known as Victory Day in Bangladesh.

A spokesperson for the Bangladeshi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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A Bangladeshi minister told Reuters on Sunday that Hasina would be arrested and jailed if she returned to the country. The minister also said there had been no official discussions with India about sending an aircraft to bring her back.

Bangladesh to arrest Hasina on return: Officials

Bangladesh will arrest and jail Hasina if she returns to the country, according to a senior government official quoted by Reuters.

"As soon as she tries to enter Bangladesh, she will be arrested. And she will be taken to jail, and the law will take its course," politician Obaed reportedly said in an interview on Sunday. She further stated that they would like India to “honour” the extradition treaty and return Hasina as a convict.

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Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, a senior Awami League official said that Dhaka had held no official discussions with India on sending an aircraft to bring Hasina back. He added that Bangladesh sought balanced ties with New Delhi without compromising its “dignity, self-respect and interests.”

Sheikh Hasina’s passport, return plans

Hasina’s latest announcement comes weeks after she sought a new passport and national identity card from the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi, steps that could facilitate her return.

Hasina’s London-based lawyers wrote to the Bangladesh high commission on November 9 seeking the documents on her behalf. Her existing passport had been revoked by Bangladeshi authorities after she fled the country.

ALSO READ | 3 killed as violence grips Bangladesh amid Hasina's return buzz; 120+ linked to her party arrested

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India has declined to comment directly on her passport request. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that any such travel would require a travel document.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, has reiterated its demand for Hasina’s extradition from India. Dhaka has said she should return under the bilateral extradition treaty rather than through a voluntary arrangement.

Hasina has maintained that she intends to return home in December despite the possibility of arrest or execution. In recent interviews, she has said she does not need the backing of foreign powers to return to her own country.

Why Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following weeks of violent student-led protests against her government. The unrest, which began over a controversial job quota system, escalated into a broader movement demanding her resignation.

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The United Nations has estimated that as many as 1,400 people were killed during the violence that led to her ouster.

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Hasina, who had served as prime minister for multiple terms and ruled the country for around 15 years before her removal, took refuge in India after leaving Dhaka.

Her departure marked a major political upheaval in Bangladesh, where the Awami League had dominated politics for years. The party was subsequently banned, while several of its leaders and supporters faced arrest or went into exile.

Hasina sentenced to death in absentia

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In November 2025, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia for crimes against humanity over the crackdown on protesters during the 2024 uprising.

The tribunal found her responsible for ordering the deadly crackdown. Hasina has denied the charges, rejected the verdict and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings.

Bangladesh has sought her extradition from India, with New Delhi saying the request is being examined through legal processes.