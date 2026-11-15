Sheikh Hasina to return through legal means, what India does is up to them: Bangladesh minister

Bangladesh's law minister Asaduzzaman has reportedly said that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina will return to the country through legal means, adding that it was up to India to see what it does. Sheikh Hasina has expressed desire to return to Bangladesh despite facing a death sentence. (FILE PHOTO)

According to a report by Bangladeshi news outlet Prothom Alo, the minister was asked whether she would be given a legal opportunity to come back to the country. "Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh through legal means. We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process," he reportedly said.

The minister's remarks came after Hasina requested the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi to issue her a new passport and identity card, as reported by HT earlier.

Hasina had earlier said she planned to return to Bangladesh, despite the possibility of a death penalty for alleged crimes against humanity during the 2024 student-led protests.

Bangladesh says ball in India's court When asked about Hasina's return to Bangladesh and the legal process involved, the law minister said Dhaka had completed everything required from its side of the legal process. "What they (India) will do is up to them," he remarked.

On whether she would be entitled to appeal against her death sentence, Asaduzzaman said she would not have that opportunity under the relevant law, as she is accused and convicted of crimes against humanity, as per the Prothom Alo report.

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Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have experienced significant strain after Hasina fled to India in 2024, following the mass uprising in Bangladesh. Dhaka has repeatedly demanded Hasina's extradition, while India has said it is reviewing the requests.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina in November 2025 of crimes against humanity for her role in the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. She was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another, although Hasina has rejected the charges.

Hasina to face death penalty Earlier, Md Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's international crime tribunal, said Hasina has “no option" left but to face the death sentence verdict against her if she returns.

"Sheikh Hasina has no option but to face the execution of the verdict," he was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. He also said she should have come back to file an appeal within the given time period after the publication of the verdict against her.

According to a BBC Bangla report, India is believed to have set two conditions for Hasina's return. The Bangladesh Army would have to facilitate her return, and a guarantee that she would be allowed to appeal against her death sentence.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has not reacted to the report yet.