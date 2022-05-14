Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to be new UAE president: Report

Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council, WAM news agency said, after years of calling the shots from behind the scenes while his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.
Image courtesy: twitter.com/@MohamedBinZayedv
Published on May 14, 2022 02:56 PM IST
AFP |

The UAE's long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president on Saturday, official media said, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa.

