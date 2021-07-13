Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes Nepal prime minister as KP Oli resigns
Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes Nepal prime minister as KP Oli resigns

Sher Bahadur Deuba will be given 30 days to prove to his majority in the House to survive as prime minister for the remaining term of Parliament.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Sher Bahadur Deuba. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Sher Bahadur Deuba was appointed as the next prime minister of Nepal on Tuesday. Deuba's appointment came a day after the country’s Supreme Court approved his claim to the premiership, replacing incumbent KP Sharma Oli.

Deuba was appointed by President Bidya Devi Bhandari in accordance with Article 76(5) of the Constitution, according to the reports. The swearing-in ceremony is reportedly scheduled for 6 pm. According to the constitutional provision, Deuba, the Nepalese Congress chief, will be given 30 days to prove to his majority in the House to survive as prime minister for the remaining term of Parliament. Deuba runs short of a majority as a rival faction of CPN-UML separated itself from the alliance formed to fight against caretaker PM Oli.

Meanwhile, Oli put in his papers and said his party will abide by the Supreme Court orders.

This is the fifth time that the 74-year-old Deuba will be holding the post of prime minister in Nepal. He had been at the helm from June 2017–February 2018, June 2004–February 2005, July 2001–October 2002 and September 1995–March 1997.

On Monday, the Supreme Court overturned Oli’s May 21 decision to dissolve theHouse of Representatives and ordered the appointment of Deuba as prime minister. The five-member Constitutional bench, led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, said Oli’s claim to the post of prime minister was unconstitutional.

In its order, the bench said President Bhandari’s decision to reject Deuba’s claim to form a new government was unconstitutional.

Reinstating the House yet again (the court had restored the House earlier on February 23 after Oli dissolved it on December 20), the bench ordered for arrangements to be made to hold the House meeting by 5pm on July 18.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
kp oli nepal
