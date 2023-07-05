Shocking Shark attacks at New York's beaches: ‘Didn’t see what bit but…'

Two swimmers were attacked by sharks off the shores of Long Island, a day after two others reported being attacked at the New York beaches. Owing to the possible attacks, at least one beach delayed opening, officials said as drones were deployed. Some 50 sand sharks were spotted by the drones, officials informed.

Two swimmers were apparently attacked by sharks off the shores of Long Island.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As beach reopened, swimmers were advised to stay close to shore. “We want to make sure swimmers are safe,” Long Island State Parks regional director George Gorman said. The beach was closed once more after a possible shark sighting, although officials said that it was a dolphin. Following many attacks last year, officials increased patrols and deployed more drones.

“We did have a season last year where we had six swimmers bitten from sharks, so this has turned into a bit of a concern,” Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney Harrison told WABC.

What we know about the shark bitings?

The incidents happened about 60 miles apart. Earlier, another 15-year-old girl was treated for an apparent shark bite to a leg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“She didn't see what bit her, the lifeguards didn't know what bit her, the drone operator checked the area, we didn't see. So we can't definitively say what bit her," officials said.

A 47-year-old man was in chest-deep water off Quogue Village Beach in the Hamptons when he felt an apparent bite to his right knee, police said. But, he did not see a shark, they added. Swimmers were advised to stay out of the water until officials could assess the risks. Soon after, a 49-year-old man reported having a hand bitten while swimming near Fire Island Pines Beach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail