Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks, Ukraine says

Shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks, Ukraine says

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," Ukraine air force said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman attempts to shoot down a drone during an attack in Kyiv.(AFP)
Reuters |

Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday.

Read more: Videos: Men ‘captured’ from Russian streets by army recruiters amid Ukraine war

"That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he told a news briefing, adding that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP