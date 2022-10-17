Shot down 85-86% of Russian drones involved in latest attacks, Ukraine says
Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: "That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," Ukraine air force said.
Reuters |
Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine's air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday.
"That's quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future," he told a news briefing, adding that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.
