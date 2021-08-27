Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Should go back to work': Taliban tells women healthcare workers in Afghanistan
world news

'Should go back to work': Taliban tells women healthcare workers in Afghanistan

Women have been discouraged from going to work and even been turned away from their offices, prompting fears the movement will repeat the stance of their previous government before 2001 when women were not allowed to work.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Children accompanied by their families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)

The Taliban have asked all women healthcare workers to return to work, a spokesman said on Friday amid mounting pressure on public services that has risen as many trained and educated Afghans have fled the country.

Women have been discouraged from going to work and even been turned away from their offices, prompting fears the movement will repeat the stance of their previous government before 2001 when women were not allowed to work.

However, growing complaints that the fragile health system was short of staff appear to have prompted an about-face.

"The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate advises all women employees in the centre and provinces that they should attend work regularly," a statement from spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"They will face no impediment to performing their duties from the Islamic Emirate," he said.

Since the Taliban swept into Kabul on Aug. 15, they have struggled to re-establish basic services, with many specialists associated with the Western-backed government joining an exodus out of the country or remaining at home out of fear of reprisal. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son's porn cache

Biden told another terrorist attack likely in Kabul: White House

US: Only one explosion occurred at Kabul airport attack

What are the 'specific' and 'credible' threats Pentagon preparing for in Kabul?
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP