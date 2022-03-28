Moment of silence, ribbons: Hollywood's show of support for Ukraine at Oscars

The realities of the world outside Hollywood’s bubble trickled in at Oscars this year as a slew of actors showed support for Ukraine on the red carpet of Academy Awards. From wearing a badge of Ukrainian flag to teaming up their outfits with blue ribbons, stars like Benedict Cumberbatch, Jason Momoa, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joe Walker, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain expressed solidarity with Ukraine on the red carpet.

Nicholas Britell, nominated for his 'Don't Look Up' score, Diane Warren, and Yoon Yeo-jeong, last year's Best Supporting Actress for 'Minari', sported a blue ribbon in a show of support for Ukraine and refugees of the war-hit European nation. Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the importance of a blue ribbon as he hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

"The ribbon is about the refugee crisis. It's an incredibly important moment given what's happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world. The exodus of human beings is a crucial story for our time right now," Curtis said.

'Game of Thrones' fame Jason Momoa was kept a blue-and-yellow handkerchief, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, in his pocket. Benedict Cumberbatch sported the Ukrainian flag colours in a pin on his suit jacket. Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who has directed 'The Godfather', wore a pin with the Ukrainian flag.

Hollywood A-listers also held a moment of silence to show support for Ukraine after much speculation about how they will handle the issue at the grand event. As they observed silence, a series of slides appeared on the giant screen at the Dolby Theatre.

"We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders," the first slide read.

"While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we -- collectively as a global community -- can do more," the next one read.

"We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able #StandWithUkraine".

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his aides had reportedly pleaded with members of the Academy Awards for a chance to speak during the ceremony. Co-host Schumer had already brought the issue and actor Sean Penn said he’d smelt his Oscars in public if Zelensky isn’t given airtime.