Sikh man who thrashed burglar in 7-Eleven store in the United States faces assault charges

Sikh man who thrashed a burglar from looting a 7-Eleven store in the United States, is facing assault charges. A video had gone viral few days ago, in which two workers at the store including a Sikh man were seen stopping a thief from robbing the store in California. The thief was brutally beaten with stick by the Sikh man while another worker caught hold of the burglar.

Screengrab of the video of the incident(Twitter)

According a report by the New York Post, the shop lifter allegedly stole from the same location at least twice. As per a news release by the police, the shoplifter went behind the counter and threatened to shoot a worker if he tried to stop him the day before on July 28, 2023 at 3:41 a.m.

On July 29, 2023, at 12:27 a.m, the same suspect entered the store again and demanded money from the workers while simulating a handgun. When the employees didn't give in to his demands, the suspect started grabbing several food items and placed them in a garbage bag before fleeing.

Almost three hours later, police got information of a male who was requesting medical aid and complained of pain to his leg and shoulder.

“The male did not know if he had been assaulted. The male was then transported to an area hospital to be treated for a complaint of pain," said Stockton Police.

“At the time this was reported, Officers could not confirm if the male was a victim of an assault, or a suspect related to the series of robberies at the 7-Eleven,” said Police.

Initially, Stockton Police got confused by a report of an assault and a report of attempted shoplifting. Days later on Thursday August 3, 2023, police were able to combine the investigations of the suspected robbery and suspected assault.

Meanwhile, the Stockton police Department is collecting evidence related to the incident. Police informed that they will turn over the findings of the robbery and assault investigations to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office for review.

