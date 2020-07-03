19 people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, feared dead as train rams bus in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura

world

Nineteen people, mostly Sikh pilgrims, are feared dead in an accident between a bus and a train near Sheikhupura on Friday afternoon.

The bus carrying the pilgrims was hit at an unmanned railway crossing by the Karachi bound Shah Hussain Express. The pilgrims were travelling from Peshawar. Police have said there were 27 persons in the van at the time of the accident.