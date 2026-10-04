Simon Andriesz cause of death: Whistleblower who exposed Howard Lutnick's Epstein links dies mysteriously

A whistleblower who exposed US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's links to Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly passed away. In February 2026, 58-year-old Simon Andriesz had exposed email trails between Lutnick and Epstein about a startup they were both involved in. Six months later, Andriesz died.

Simon Andriesz (L) and Howard Lutnick. (Simon Andriesz on X and file photo)

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Andriesz, a former British banker, was associated with Transparency Task Force, a watchdog that monitors the financial services companies. Andy Agathangelou, the founder of Transparency Task Force, confirmed Simon Andriesz's death on September 25.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Simon Andriesz, a valued member of our community, passed away last week,” Andy Agathangelou said.

Kentucky US Rep. Thomas Massie also confirmed the death of Simon Andriesz. "Andriesz, the British banker who uncovered 2018 emails linking Howard Lutnick to Jeffrey Epstein’s Adfin investment and took them to House Oversight, has died at age 57. BBC reported his findings," Massie wrote on X. "Lutnick later admitted to visiting the island but not the business dealings."

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Daniel Said dead at 69: 5 things to know about ‘Epstein trafficker’ whose name appeared 2000 times in bombshell files Simon Andriesz cause of death: What happened to the ex-Wall Street banker? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Daniel Said dead at 69: 5 things to know about ‘Epstein trafficker’ whose name appeared 2000 times in bombshell files Simon Andriesz cause of death: What happened to the ex-Wall Street banker? {{/usCountry}}

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The Banker reports that Simon Andriesz died by suicide. However, Andy Agathangelou and Thomas Massie did not mention the cause of Simon Andriesz's death. An official cause of death has not been released.

It seems claims Andriesz took his own life emerged on social media via “investigators”. There is no confirmation of the same from official sources. The circumstances of the death and where it took place is not known.

What Did Simon Andriesz Expose About Howard Lutnick's Epstein Links?

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Simon Andriesz was a former financial market executive who worked at BGC Partners, a part of Howard Lutnick's Canton Fitzelard Group. BBC, which featured his investigation in a July 2026 report, noted that Andriesz was dismissed from the company after he disclosed accounting irregularities that they later denied.

Also read: How did Jeffrey Epstein die? Ex-cellmate claims sex-offender tried to end his life three times before death

The BBC reported that Simon Andriesz had uncovered a series of emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Howard Lutnick from 2018 in which they discussed a startup business they were both associated with. While the emails were first flagged by Simon Andreisz in February, the BBC took it up after they were confirmed in the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice. The Epstein files also revealed that Andriesz had spoken to the FBI in 2020-21 about Lutnick and Epstein.

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Lutnick had earlier said that he had met with Epstein only once for a meeting. The expose by Simon Andriesz contradicted it and led to accusations that the US Commerce Secretary had not fully disclosed his relationship with the disgraced financier.

The expose had led to the US House Oversight Committee hearing of Howard Lutnick in which all 21 Democratic members called for his resignation.