Singapore airline’s frequent flyer data affected in cyber attack: Reports

The information of some 580,000 members of Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s frequent flyer program were compromised by a cyberattack on servers of an associated technology provider, the Business Times reported.

Servers of air transport information technology company SITA were breached on Feb. 24, according to the newspaper. The company operates passenger processing systems for airlines and Singapore Air’s Krisflyer and Priority Passenger Service data was affected through its membership in the Star Alliance, the report said. The information in the data breach is limited to membership numbers, tier statuses and names in some cases.

The airline told the newspaper that none of its own information technology systems have been affected, and it is reaching out to all KrisFlyer and Priority Passenger Service members to inform them about the incident. SITA has contacted affected customers and all related organizations, the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON