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Singapore mission chief calls for public-private support for ageing population in Asia-Pacific

Singapore mission chief calls for public-private support for ageing population in Asia-Pacific

Published on: May 02, 2026 01:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Singapore, An eight-decade old Singapore mission, inspired by Indian philosopher Narayana Guru, has called for support from the public and private sectors to address the challenges of ageing population across Asia Pacific.

Singapore mission chief calls for public-private support for ageing population in Asia-Pacific

Narayana Guru was a social reformer from Kerala in the late 19th century who fought the caste system, and advocated spiritual equality and social justice among other things.

S Devendran, the chief executive of Singapore's Sree Narayana Mission , a non-profit organisation, has stressed on coordinated action across government, social service agencies, healthcare providers, community organisations and private sector partners for elderly care – based on the reformer's teachings.

Devendran is a former army officer who has been associated with Singapore's SNM for a decade. He has urged local, regional and international stakeholders to examine policy evolution and emerging service delivery models across ageing societies.

"We must reframe ageing as a lifelong societal commitment, where dignity is defined by choice, and every individual is empowered to shape how they live their later years," Devendran told PTI on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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