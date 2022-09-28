Singapore plane escorted by fighter jets after hoax bomb threat, man arrested

Fighter jets escorted a Singapore Airlines plane to land at the city-state's international airport Changi on Wednesday after a passenger had made a bomb threat, Singapore authorities said.

A 37-year-old male passenger on board the flight from San Franciso had claimed there was a bomb in his hand luggage, a statement from the defence ministry said.

The bomb threat was subsequently found to be false, it said, adding the suspect had been arrested and police were continuing their investigations.

Singapore police said in a statement the man had been restrained by the crew after accusing him of assaulting cabin staff.

He was later arrested under anti-terrorism measures and for suspected drug consumption, police said.

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines said all other passengers and crew had disembarked normally at 0920 a.m. (0130 GMT), declining to give further details on the incident.

