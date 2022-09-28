Home / World News / Singapore plane escorted by fighter jets after hoax bomb threat, man arrested

Singapore plane escorted by fighter jets after hoax bomb threat, man arrested

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:38 PM IST

Singapore: A 37-year-old male passenger on board the flight from San Franciso had claimed there was a bomb in his hand luggage, a statement from the defence ministry said.

Singapore: A passenger was arrested.&nbsp;(Reuters/ Representational)
Singapore: A passenger was arrested. (Reuters/ Representational)
Reuters |

Fighter jets escorted a Singapore Airlines plane to land at the city-state's international airport Changi on Wednesday after a passenger had made a bomb threat, Singapore authorities said.

A 37-year-old male passenger on board the flight from San Franciso had claimed there was a bomb in his hand luggage, a statement from the defence ministry said.

The bomb threat was subsequently found to be false, it said, adding the suspect had been arrested and police were continuing their investigations.

Read more: Abdomen, neck and heart: Iranian woman gunned down amid anti-hijab protests

Singapore police said in a statement the man had been restrained by the crew after accusing him of assaulting cabin staff.

He was later arrested under anti-terrorism measures and for suspected drug consumption, police said.

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines said all other passengers and crew had disembarked normally at 0920 a.m. (0130 GMT), declining to give further details on the incident.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
singapore
singapore

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out