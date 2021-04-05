Home / World News / Singapore set to expand vaccines to under 45-year-olds from June
Singapore set to expand vaccines to under 45-year-olds from June

APR 05, 2021
FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares to vaccinate healthcare workers at Gleneagles hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo(REUTERS)

Singapore is maintaining its end-2021 schedule to vaccinate its population against coronavirus and plans to invite those under the age of 45 from June to get their first jab, Senior Minister of State at the Health Ministry Janil Puthucheary told parliament.

  • About 1.05 million people, or 18.4% of Singapore’s population, have received their first vaccine dose.
  • More than 468,000 people have completed the two-dose regimen.
  • That puts the city-state near the top in Asia in terms of vaccination rates per capita although it lags behind world leaders like the U.S., U.K. and Israel, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
  • Roughly 60% of Singapore’s senior citizens have obtained the vaccine.

