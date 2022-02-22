Situation in Ukraine worsening, China tells US, calls for peace, talks

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and US secretary of state Antony Blinken discussed the ongoing tensions in Ukraine on Tuesday with Beijing telling Washington that the situation was “deteriorating” and it needed to be deescalated through dialogue and negotiations.

The phone conversation between Wang and Blinken took place hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway parts of Ukraine after recognising their independence.

“The situation in Ukraine is deteriorating. China once again calls on all parties to exercise restraint, appreciate the importance of implementing the principle of indivisible security, and de-escalate the situation and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation,” Wang was quoted as saying in a Chinese foreign ministry readout.

Wang said the worsening situation in Ukraine had “…much to do with the long delay in the effective implementation of the Minsk II agreements.”

The Chinese diplomat was referring to the 2015 agreement -named after the capital of Belarus where it was reached - signed among Russia, Ukraine, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe and pro-Russia separatist groups.

Wang said the legitimate security concerns of any country must be respected, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be upheld. “China will continue to engage all parties according to the merits of the matter itself,” Wang told Blinken.

According to the US state department readout, Blinken told Wang about “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”. “The secretary underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the US readout said.

Hours ago, Putin signed two decrees recognising the “Luhansk People’s Republic” and the “Donetsk People’s Republic” as independent and sovereign states, prompting sharp condemnation from Ukraine and criticism from western countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese embassy in Ukraine warned its nationals not to venture into unstable areas, but stopped short of telling them to leave, as many other nations have advised their own citizens.

“The Chinese embassy in Ukraine has issued a reminder to Chinese citizens and enterprises to strengthen security precautions,” Wang Wenbin, foreign ministry spokesperson said.

The embassy will ensure that dietary needs of Chinese citizens in Ukraine are met in a timely way, Wang said in response to a query about when China would pull out its citizens.

Ukraine demanded Russia cancel the recognition, and at its request, the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting late on Monday.

Korean Peninsula

Wang and Blinken also spoke about North Korea with the former saying that the core of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue is the issues between the US and North Korea.

“The US side should take seriously the legitimate concerns of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) and take substantive actions. China advocates direct dialogue between the US and the DPRK, and China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the settlement of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue,” Wang told Blinken.

