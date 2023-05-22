'Sleazebag, loser': Donald Trump's ‘view’ on former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin

Former USA President Donald Trump is known for his distasteful and unsavoury remarks which often lead to controversies and make him prone to trolling. The latest person to draw Trump's ire is co-host of “The View” and CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Donald Trump(Twitter/file photo)

Trump took to social media platform Truth Social on Saturday and launched salvo against the former White House staffer. In his post, Trump used words like 'sleazebag' and 'loser' while describing her as a backbencher in the Trump Administration. In a contrast to Griffin's recent criticism of Trump, he highlighted her earlier favourable reviews. Trump shared an old video clip of Griffin from her White House days in which she can be seen praising him and talking about her excitement on meeting him for the first time.

In the old video shared by Trump, Griffin is heard saying: "He's[Trump] is a remarkable man. The more time you spend with him behind closed doors, the more you understand what makes him such a strong leader for our nation."

“Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left. A loser then, and a loser now! More to follow," wrote Trump in his post on Truth Social.

Trump's post comes in the wake of Griffin's remarks against him after his recent CNN town hall interaction.

“America got to see who he is last night: a ranting, raving lunatic, who sided with Vladimir Putin,’ Griffin had said.

Trump wrote a follow-up post and claimed that there were voices being raised in 'The View' and CNN to fire Griffin for her scathing criticism of him after the CNN town hall interaction.

“Word is that they are revolting at the ‘View’ and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come,” posted Trump.

“She[Griffin] tried to delete her words, but we got them ALL. I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is,” said Trump while referencing the old video(stuff) of her praising him, as quoted by New York Post.

Notably, in a recent interaction on The Daily Beast’s podcast “The New Abnormal,” Griffin had accused Trump of being disrespectful towards young female staffers during her time at the White House.

“It’s a pattern. It was visible. It didn’t take a genius to see it. It was reported, I don’t know if it was handled, but this is a man who does not respect women,”said Griffin.