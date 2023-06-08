Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaches New York City turning it into the most polluted city

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires reaches United States as New York City is blanketed in a haze. As a result, New York City was declared the most polluted city in the world. The air levels have been reported as “hazardous” and the air quality is deteriorating as far away as South Carolina. The smoke has covered almost the entirety of Eastern US with Northeast bearing the worst of it.

The Statue of Liberty is covered in haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, in New York, US, June 6.(REUTERS)

People have been advised against stepping outside. If they must, high quality masks like N95 or KN95 have been recommended. The degrading air quality has reduced visibility causing air travel to halt. Canada is currently experiencing its worst wildfire season.

More than 400 fires are active out of which 240 have been declared “out of control”. The fires have ravaged more than 6.7 million acres of land in Canada. The worsening climate crisis has led to an increase in the frequency and intensity of wildfires around the world.