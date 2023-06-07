Into the Haze: Wildfire smoke envelops Northern US Skies, from New York to Massachusetts, air alerts issued

The smoke emanating from hundreds of wildfires raging in eastern Canada has traveled southward, creating a smoky haze over New York City and prompting air alerts to be issued from Minnesota to Massachusetts. Hazardous smoke from Canadian wildfires has enveloped the Northern U.S.(REUTERS)

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, said “We are already seeing one of the worst wildfire seasons on record, and we must prepare for a long summer”. Wildfires are raging across almost every Canadian province. In response to Quebec's request for assistance, the Government of Canada is undertaking action by promptly deploying the Canadian Armed Forces, firefighting resources, and providing facilitation with planning to aid the province in its wildfire response efforts.

As Eastern Canada experiences one of its worst recorded wildfire outbreaks, millions of Americans are being exposed to hazardous levels of air pollution. New York City emerged as the global leader in air pollution on Tuesday morning. The smoke from these fires has intermittently blanketed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions for over a week, causing concerns about the persistent negative impacts on air quality. New York City’s air quality index soared above 150 on Tuesday, as reported by IQair reaching an "unhealthy" level for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

ALSO MORE| New York City grapples with wildfire smoke from Quebec as health concerns rise

Amidst the overwhelming and cough-evoking smoky atmosphere, authorities cautioned residents about potential health hazards and recommended staying indoors while keeping windows shut. Health advisories were disseminated from New York to the Carolinas, stretching as far west as Minnesota. In New York City, the smoke infused the air, therefore leaving a distinct taste along with its noticeable odor. An orange-gray haze has blanketed prominent landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and other iconic features of Manhattan.

The Smoke was flowing across the border from Canada, with numerous unchecked wildfires, and the perilous smoke conditions are anticipated to persist until Wednesday and potentially extend into later in the week.