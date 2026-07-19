Social-Media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate are arrested in Miami

The influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested Saturday in Miami after the U.K. sought their extradition on dozens of charges, including rape and sex trafficking.

PREMIUM The Tates, who are brothers, have millions of followers on X, where they promote a pugnacious, hypermasculine lifestyle that rejects feminism.

The Tates, who are brothers, have millions of followers on X, where they promote a pugnacious, hypermasculine lifestyle that rejects feminism. The arrests were before Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion, was supposed to serve as co-host of a bare-knuckle boxing event in Miami.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

British prosecutors said Saturday the brothers are facing a total