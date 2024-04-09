Solar Eclipse 2024: 309 people dressed as ‘Sun’ set new Guinness record, beat China's feat

A total of 309 individuals congregated aboard a Niagara Falls cruise ship on Monday to set a new “Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the sun,” according to a report from Yahoo News. This feat coincided with the total solar eclipse witnessed by millions across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Niagara Falls, comprised of three waterfalls at the southern end of Niagara Gorge, spans the border between Ontario in Canada and New York in the United States. Solar Eclipse 2024: Hundreds assembled on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, donning red raincoats and large yellow sun costumes, to observe the event.(Source: Yahoo News)

According to the report, the new record exceeds the previous set by China Life Insurance Company Limited Guangdong Branch in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, on December 20, 2020. In that event, 287 participants, including guests and their families, attended the 10th Children’s Drawing Competition awarding ceremony hosted by China Life Insurance Company, dressed as the sun, according to the Guinness World Record official site.

Solar Eclipse

The feat occurred alongside North America's first total solar eclipse in seven years, attracting numerous skywatchers across the continent. Hundreds assembled on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, donning red raincoats and large yellow sun costumes, to observe the event.

At the event, attendees were welcomed by a sign reading 'GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS OFFICIAL ATTEMPT'. In online images, participants could be seen joyfully sporting sun costumes and raincoats.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

Large crowds of sky watchers throughout North America witnessed a darkened sun during the midday twilight, marking the first total solar eclipse to shadow the continent in seven years.

With a duration of up to 4 minutes and 28 seconds, Monday's total eclipse exceeded the length of the 2017 event, which lasted over 2 minutes and 42 seconds. NASA indicates that the total duration of solar eclipse totality can vary from 10 seconds to approximately 7 minutes and 30 seconds.

Monday's total eclipse traversed more densely inhabited areas compared to seven years ago, spanning a corridor approximately 115 miles (185 km) wide. This path included major cities such as San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas in Texas; Indianapolis in Indiana; Cleveland in Ohio; Erie in Pennsylvania; and Montreal in Quebec.