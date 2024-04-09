10 breathtaking images of the total solar eclipse that left the world spellbound

The world was left mesmerised by the amazing view of the total solar eclipse, which took place yesterday, April 8. The celestial event drew crowds from all walks of life who flocked out of their homes to catch a glimpse of this rare occurrence. As the moon passed in front of the sun, the sky turned dark, and the stars became visible, creating a surreal atmosphere. Many people took to various social media platforms to share their awe-inspiring pictures of the eclipse, capturing the moment for everyone to see and enjoy. Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Eclipse mania sweeps North America as millions gaze skyward in wonder.(NASA)

As these pictures were shared, many went viral. Here, we bring you 10 images that left people spellbound. (Also Read: How did zoo animals react while the solar eclipse took place? Scientists make startling discovery)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

More about solar eclipse 2024:

When the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, either completely or partially, a solar eclipse takes place. Eclipses provide either the Sun or the Moon a unique and interesting view depending on how they align. According to NASA, “A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. People located in the center of the Moon’s shadow when it hits Earth will experience a total eclipse. The sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people in the path of a total solar eclipse can see the Sun’s corona, the outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun." (Also Read: Solar Eclipse from plane: Southwest Airlines shares jaw-dropping video of eclipse from 35,000 ft. Watch)

The space agency also shared, “A total solar eclipse is the only type of solar eclipse where viewers can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses (which are not the same as regular sunglasses) for the brief period of time when the Moon is completely blocking the Sun.”