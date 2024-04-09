How did zoo animals react while the solar eclipse took place? Scientists make startling discovery

Scientists and zookeepers at various zoos noticed unusual behaviour among animals while the solar eclipse took place. At the the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, the researchers studied animals such as giraffes, gorillas, lions, macaws and flamingoes, out of which a few displayed vigilance and curiosity while the celestial event took place, as per reports. Chimpanzees patrolled the perimeter of their area at the zoo while the solar eclipse took place. (Pixabay)

According to CBS News, as the skies darkened during the eclipse, a number of animals at the Fort Worth Zoo moved toward their barn doors. As per the zoo, gorillas, giraffes, elephants, kudu, coatis, bonobos, and Aldabra tortoises made their way to their respective barns. Additionally, the zoo was able to witness some unusual daylight activity from nocturnal creatures. Two species of owls and a ringtail cat were more active during the day. (Also Read: Solar Eclipse from plane: Southwest Airlines shares jaw-dropping video of eclipse from 35,000 ft. Watch)

During the eclipse, giraffes and zebras were spotted running around by Dallas Zoo zookeepers. At the same time, chimpanzees patrolled the perimeter of their area at the zoo. An egg was also laid by an ostrich at the Dallas Zoo. Before totality, other birds began to get quieter, and penguins and flamingos formed a cluster together.

An Indianapolis zoo representative told CBS News that birds also displayed unusual behaviour. Nighttime behaviour was displayed by macaws, budgies, and other birds as they became quiet and roosted up high. Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO Dr. Robert Shumake said, "You can hear they're totally silent now - not a peep, and no movement. (Also Read: NASA memes itself during total solar eclipse 2024 with Sun vs Moon banter: ‘Oops I did it again’)

The zoo's flamingos clustered close and likewise became silent. Two of the animals, a warthog and a cheetah, showed signs of nighttime activity. During the eclipse, a warthog waited at the back gate while the cheetahs paced at the highest point of their grassy yard.