Son of Norway princess accused of rape, faces 10 yrs in jail | 5 things to know

The Norwegian royal family has been hit with a major scandal after son of Norway's crown princess was charged with rape, domestic violence, assault and other crimes. 28-year-old Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Høiby has denied all charges the most serious accusations against him - which is four counts of rape and domestic violence.

5 things to know about the case

The son of the crown princess was charged on Monday with a total of 32 criminal offences. Of this, four counts are of rape - one count of rape with sexual intercourse and three counts of rape without intercourse, which he allegedly filmed on his phone. Høiby was named as a suspect of physical assault against a woman, bringing the domestic violence charge against him. "The violence consisted, among other things, of him repeatedly hitting her in the face, including with a clenched fist, choking her, kicking her and grabbing her hard,” said the prosecutor in the case. Following the domestic violence charge, Høiby admitted to causing bodily harm" while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol. Speaking to media at the time, he said he “regretted his actions.” The royal family, from which Høiby has been distanced, said they would continue their duties. "It is up to Norway's courts to decide the outcome of the case," Crown Prince Haakon told reporters. "We will continue to carry out our duties as best we can, as we always do," he added further. Prosecutors have stated that that Høiby will face trial in early 2026, with the charges carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years if he is convicted. The 28-year-old was also arrested in 2017 for using cocaine at a music festival. Additionally, in 2023, he was also contacted by the police to discuss his "hangouts" with gang members, specifically from Hells Angels bikers and Oslo’s Albanian mafia.

Who is Marius Borg Høiby?

Marius Borg Høiby is the son of the Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon. The 28-year-old is the crown princess' son from a previous relationship, prior to her marriage with Haakon in 2001.

Høiby does not have a royal title and is outside the line of royal succession.