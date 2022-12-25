South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll rises to 15: Minister

The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Boksburg, a South African city east of Johannesburg, has risen to 15, the country's health minister said Sunday.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the death toll was at 10 people and now we are sitting at 15 as of this morning," Joe Phaahla told reporters at Tambo Memorial Hospital, close to where the blast took place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON