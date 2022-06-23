South Africa records first case of monkeypox
South Africa on Thursday reported its first case of monkeypox, joining some 40 other countries that have identified patients with the disease.
"The patient is a 30-year-old male from Johannesburg who has no travel history, meaning that this cannot be attributed to having been acquired outside South Africa," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference.
"Working with the relevant health authorities, a process of contact tracing has begun."
Initial symptoms of monkeypox typically include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery, chickenpox-like rash.
The disease is usually mild and patients normally recover after two or three weeks.
The World Health Organization said last week that Europe remained the epicentre of the global monkeypox outbreak.
The UN health body is due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to determine whether to classify the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
-
Warner sends out warning after Australia's shock ODI series loss to Sri Lanka
Australia have fallen to their first ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka since 1992 but senior opening batter David Warner believes that there is a silver lining in the loss. Warner was dismissed for 99 in the fourth ODI, which Sri Lanka went on to win by four runs. They thus took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one match to go.
-
Kendall Jenner, boyfriend Devin Booker end two-year relationship, says report
Model Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker have called it quits, as per a new report. The two were dating for almost two years.
-
Sensex rises 443 points to end day at 52,266; Nifty closes session at 15,575
From the Sensex pack, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, stock markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo ended with gains while Seoul settled lower. European markets were trading in the red in mid-session deals.
-
Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections: Study
The study focused on women with a minimum two-year history of persistent high-risk HPV. Patients in the treatment group received the supplement AHCC for six months, followed by six months of a placebo.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics