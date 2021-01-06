e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South Africa’s hope to secure vaccines from India reportedly thwarted

South Africa’s hope to secure vaccines from India reportedly thwarted

Until Monday South Africa was confident it had secured the order from the Serum Institute of India, which is making the vaccine under license, the Johannesburg-based newspaper said.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 13:36 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
South Africa’s government is coming under increasing pressure from health leaders, opposition parties and labor unions over its failure to sign any direct vaccine supply deals with pharmaceutical companies.
South Africa’s government is coming under increasing pressure from health leaders, opposition parties and labor unions over its failure to sign any direct vaccine supply deals with pharmaceutical companies.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
         

South Africa’s hope of securing an order of 1.4 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine designed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford from an Indian company may have been thwarted by a ban on exports imposed by the Asian country’s government, Business Day reported, citing unidentified people.

Until Monday South Africa was confident it had secured the order from the Serum Institute of India, which is making the vaccine under license, the Johannesburg-based newspaper said. Talks are now being held directly with India’s government, two people familiar with the situation said, according to the newspaper.

South Africa’s government is coming under increasing pressure from health leaders, opposition parties and labor unions over its failure to sign any direct vaccine supply deals with pharmaceutical companies. While it has signed up to Covax, an initiative aiming to ensure equitable access to vaccines, it will only start getting shots for 10% of its population of 60 million people in the second quarter.

South Africa, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus in Africa, has between 700,000 and 1 million health workers, depending on how they are classified, according to Stavros Nicolaou, head of the health work group for B4SA, a business alliance.

tags
top news
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
SC refuses to stay ‘love jihad’ laws in UP, Uttarakhand; issues notice
SC refuses to stay ‘love jihad’ laws in UP, Uttarakhand; issues notice
Covid-19: Firms may face problems in finding volunteers for vaccine trials in India
Covid-19: Firms may face problems in finding volunteers for vaccine trials in India
12 bird flu epicentres identified in 4 states: Decoding govt strategy
12 bird flu epicentres identified in 4 states: Decoding govt strategy
‘We encourage consultation’: SC while hearing petition against farm laws
‘We encourage consultation’: SC while hearing petition against farm laws
India announce playing XI for Sydney Test, Navdeep Saini to make debut
India announce playing XI for Sydney Test, Navdeep Saini to make debut
Democrats win one Georgia poll, poised to pick the second
Democrats win one Georgia poll, poised to pick the second
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In