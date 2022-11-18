Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / South Korea president calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch

South Korea president calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch

world news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:41 PM IST

South Korea's President Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.

Read more: Pakistan bans its own official Oscar entry ‘Joyland’. Here's why

During an emergency national security council meeting, Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats, his office said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP