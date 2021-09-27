Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / South Korea President Moon Jae-in considers ban on dog meat consumption
South Korea President Moon Jae-in considers ban on dog meat consumption

Bloomberg | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:26 PM IST
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that time has come to end the practice of dog meat consumption. (Lee Jin-man/Pool via Reuters)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is looking to formally ban the consumption of dog meat in the country, saying the time has come to end the practice derided by activists against animal cruelty.

Moon said the government should look at “prohibiting dog meat consumption,” during a weekly call Monday with Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who briefed the president on measures to improve managing abandoned animals, the presidential office said.

South Korea is one of several nations where dog meat is consumed and has faced international criticism for parts of the trade that include killing the animals through bludgeoning, hanging and electrocution. 

The government is expected to announce new measures as soon as Thursday, according to Edaily. South Korean animal protection laws are intended to prevent cruelty but not dog meat consumption itself, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The public has turned away from dog meat, with consumption dropping sharply over the past several years. Meanwhile, there has been a surge in dog and cat ownership, especially among younger Koreans who welcome the animals into their homes and see them as family members.

