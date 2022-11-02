South Korea says it fires 3 air-to-ground missiles after North Korea
Published on Nov 02, 2022 09:19 AM IST
The missiles were fired into waters "near the Northern Limit Line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North Korean missile struck.
AFP |
South Korea's military said Wednesday it had fired three precision air-to-ground missiles near the spot on the maritime border where a North Korean ballistic missile landed earlier in the day.
The missiles were fired into waters "near the Northern Limit Line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North Korean missile struck," it said in a statement, adding the exercise showed Seoul would respond "sternly to any provocations".
