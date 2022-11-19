South Korea stages air drills with US strategic bombers after North's launch

A US B-1B strategic bomber was redeployed on the Korean peninsula Saturday for a joint US-South Korea air drill, a day after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, Seoul's military said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"South Korea and the US conducted a joint air drill today with the US Air Force's B-1B strategic bomber redeployed on the Korean peninsula," the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON