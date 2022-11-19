Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Korea stages air drills with US strategic bombers after North's launch

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:34 PM IST

South Korea: The South Korean and U.S. air forces staged joint air drills involving American B-1B strategic bombers on Saturday, South Korea's military said.

North Korea Missile: A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch.(AP)
Reuters |

A US B-1B strategic bomber was redeployed on the Korean peninsula Saturday for a joint US-South Korea air drill, a day after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, Seoul's military said.

"South Korea and the US conducted a joint air drill today with the US Air Force's B-1B strategic bomber redeployed on the Korean peninsula," the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

