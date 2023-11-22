South Korea to suspend part of 2018 pact with North Korea after satellite launch
The move will restore reconnaissance and surveillance operations against North Korea in the area around the military demarcation line.
South Korea will suspend parts of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement designed to lower tensions after North Korea said it launched its first spy satellite, Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing South Korea's National Security Council.
The move will restore reconnaissance and surveillance operations against North Korea in the area around the military demarcation line, according to the Yonhap report.
