News / World News / South Korea to suspend part of 2018 pact with North Korea after satellite launch

South Korea to suspend part of 2018 pact with North Korea after satellite launch

Reuters |
Nov 22, 2023 02:13 AM IST

The move will restore reconnaissance and surveillance operations against North Korea in the area around the military demarcation line.

South Korea will suspend parts of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement designed to lower tensions after North Korea said it launched its first spy satellite, Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing South Korea's National Security Council.

Picture taken during North Korea's missile launch on Saturday.(AP)
The move will restore reconnaissance and surveillance operations against North Korea in the area around the military demarcation line, according to the Yonhap report.

