Home / World News / Climate activists block golf course holes in Spain. Reason is ‘Alert: Drought!’

Climate activists block golf course holes in Spain. Reason is ‘Alert: Drought!’

ByMallika Soni
Jul 05, 2023 11:05 AM IST

Golf in Spain uses more water than the cities of Barcelona and Madrid combined, XR claimed.

Climate activists plugged holes in 10 golf courses across Spain to protest the amount of water used to maintain them as the country suffers amid a severe drought. Members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) Spain, along with activists from other climate groups, chose golf courses in six provinces, including Madrid, Valencia, Ibiza and Navarra. They planted seedlings in the holes while some also used cement to them. Protesters unfurled signs with phrases such as: “Alert: Drought! Golf closed for climate justice” and “water is a common good.”

Spain Drought: The groups planted seedlings in the holes while some also used cement to them.
Spain Drought: The groups planted seedlings in the holes while some also used cement to them.

Golf in Spain uses more water than the cities of Barcelona and Madrid combined, XR claimed. One hole on a golf course requires more than 22,000 gallons of water a day to maintain the area around it, the group said citing data from Spanish non-profit Ecologistas en Acción (Ecologists In Action).

The aim of the action was “to denounce the waste of water in the context of one of the worst droughts that Europe has suffered", the group said, adding that it wanted to point out the “cynicism of continuing to allow this type of elitist leisure while Spain dries up and the rural world suffers millions in losses due to the lack of water for their crops.”

Read more: Vladimir Putin exalts Russian economy: ‘At least for the time being…’

The group said it wanted to make it clear that “the rich and their leisure activities that waste essential resources are a luxury that we cannot afford.”

Spain has been in a long-term drought since the end of 2022. In April, temperatures in many cities in the country reached record high leading to severe drought which resulted in some reservoirs sinking to less than 10% of capacity as millions of hectares of crops across the country have been lost.

Between June 1 and 10, 60% of Spain was under “drought alert” conditions, as per the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out