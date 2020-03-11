e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Spain reports over 2,000 coronavirus cases, total death toll at 47

Spain reports over 2,000 coronavirus cases, total death toll at 47

Officials quickly unveiled a battery of measures to contain the outbreak, closing schools in Madrid for two weeks, disinfecting public transport daily in the capital and banning all incoming flights from Italy.

world Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:10 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Madrid, the capital of Spain is the worst-hit region with half of the confirmed cases and 31 of the deaths.
Madrid, the capital of Spain is the worst-hit region with half of the confirmed cases and 31 of the deaths. (REUTERS)
         

Coronavirus infections in Spain have passed the 2,000 mark with 47 deaths, the health ministry announced on Wednesday, making it Europe’s second most severe outbreak after Italy.

“By this morning, we had 2,002 cases,” said health ministry emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon, up from 1,639 on Tuesday and almost quadruple Sunday’s total.

Madrid is the worst-hit region with half of the confirmed cases and 31 of the deaths.

Officials quickly unveiled a battery of measures to contain the outbreak, closing schools in Madrid for two weeks, disinfecting public transport daily in the capital and banning all incoming flights from Italy.

But Simon said the impact of such measures would only be known “after nine or 10 days”.

He said it would take “between one and two months” to end the epidemic, which in the worst-case scenario could be up to “four months”.

The government has also promised to help the tourism sector in the world’s number two tourist destination.

tags
top news
‘Conspiracy in Delhi communal riots being probed’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘Conspiracy in Delhi communal riots being probed’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news