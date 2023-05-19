Spain to launch app to monitor men's contribution in household chores

Spain will soon launch an app designed to monitor the sharing of chores between members of a household as part of a drive to improve gender equality. The app, which should be available by summer, will be useful not only for couples, but for households comprising parents and children or housemates.(Getty Images)

The country's top official in the ministry of equality, Angela Rodríguez, made the announcement at a meeting of the United Nations’ Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women in Geneva on Tuesday, reported CNN.

“What surveys tell us is that women spend a lot more time on household chores than men do,” said Rodríguez, adding that the app will allow each member of the household to input the time they spend on chores.

“It’s a very simple thing,” she said, explaining that the app will work in a similar way to apps like Splitwise, which allow groups to share the cost of meals or other spending.

According to a survey from Spain’s national statistics institute, published in December, 45.9% of female respondents said they carried out the majority of household chores, compared to just 14.9% of men, the outlet reported.

Rodríguez stressed that all sorts of different tasks should be considered household chores. For example, washing the dishes is an obvious task to put into the app, but before that someone has to shop for ingredients, plan what needs to be eaten on that particular day and then cook the meal, she said.

“All of these tasks, this mental load, fall almost always on women, that’s what the surveys say,” said Rodríguez.

The app, which should be available by summer, will be useful not only for couples, but for households comprising parents and children or housemates, she added.

Rodríguez also made her remark on the upcoming app on Twitter. “All of those who are offended by the household chores app are really offended by the possibility that they will have to start doing their bit at home,” she wrote.