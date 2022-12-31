Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Spanish football fans shower field with toys. It's a tradition

Published on Dec 31, 2022

Spain Toy Shower: When the referee whistles for half-time, the supporters sprinkle the grass with the toys.

Spain Toy Shower: Toys showered by fans during a football match. (Twitter)
By Mallika Soni

Fans of Spanish La Liga club Real Betis continued their annual gift-giving tradition and showered their pitch with 14,000 toys for disadvantaged children. During the final home game of the year in Seville, supporters are encouraged to bring a soft toy. When the referee whistles for half-time, the supporters sprinkle the grass with the toys.

The Real Betis Foundation, which runs the events, has already begun delivering the gifts to different charities and associations in the city and will continue to distribute them both nationally and internationally over the coming weeks and months, Sky News reported.

Among the recipients who have already received toys are the Spanish Commission for Refugee Assistance and children who are beneficiaries of a project supported by the Foundation in Equatorial Guinea led by ex-player Benjamín Zarandona, the report added.

In a tweet, the club thanked all the fans who took part, describing the moment as "spectacular".

Mallika Soni

Mallika Soni

