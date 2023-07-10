Sports physician and sexual offender, Larry Nassar, stabbed in prison multiple times

Former US national gymnastics team doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar, 59, was stabbed multiple times in prison during an altercation with another inmate

File image of former team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.(REUTERS)

Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison for molesting young gymnasts. He was attacked on Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. On Monday he was reportedly in stable condition.

According to BBC, “He [Nassar] suffered a collapsed lung after being stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest,” said a prison union leader.

At 14:35 EST on Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons stated to BBC that an inmate in United States Penitentiary Coleman, Florida, had been stabbed.

"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures", the agency said, and the inmate was taken to a local hospital "for further treatment and evaluation"

AP stated that the prison was experiencing staff shortages and the two officers assigned to Nassar’s unit were working mandated overtime shifts.

No staff or other inmates were harmed. An internal investigation into the matter has been launched.

Lawrence G. Nassar was once a prominent sports physician who worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He was accused of sexually assaulting over 300 female gymnastics under the guise of medical treatment.

Numerous athletes testified that they had informed adults about the sexual abuse, including coaches and athletic trainers. However, their pleas went unreported. Moreover, the FBI’s failure to promptly address the allegations as a serious issue led to more assaults. More than 40 females were molested during the 14 months when the FBI was aware of the sexual abuse allegations against Nassar.

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 years in prison, saying, “I just signed your death warrant.” She also called him a “monster” who would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Over the seven days of Nassar’s hearing, more than 150 victims spoke or submitted statements in Aquilina’s court.

Michigan State, which was accused of missing chances over many years to stop Nassar, agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by him. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee made a $380 million settlement.

Nassar also pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography separately.