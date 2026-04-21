...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sri Lanka commemorates 7th anniversary of Easter blasts

Sri Lanka commemorates 7th anniversary of Easter blasts

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:32 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday commemorated the 7th anniversary of the Easter blasts, with Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith urging authorities to investigate individuals directly or indirectly involved in the deadly attacks, irrespective of their status.

Sri Lanka commemorates 7th anniversary of Easter blasts

Nine suicide bombers belonging to a local Islamist extremist group linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500 others.

Addressing a special mass to mark seven years since the attacks, Ranjith said that certain factions are attempting to obstruct the investigations.

He said that it is essential for the authorities to investigate individuals directly or indirectly involved in the attacks, irrespective of their status.

"Anyone sitting in a high position in any area of life, be it in the political arena, the security establishment or the commercial field, if found to have had any link, should be called upon to give evidence or be prosecuted without considering the service they rendered in the past," he said.

However, he added that certain officials of the "deep state" were still seeking to obstruct the smooth process of the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
isis colombo sri lanka
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Sri Lanka commemorates 7th anniversary of Easter blasts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.