Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters played ‘WWE’ on Prez Gotabaya's bed after chilling in pool
Thousands of protesters stormed into the official residence of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday, with visuals and videos from the venue showing them sleeping on his bed, working out at the gym and taking a dip in the swimming pool.
Protesters in Sri Lanka, who barged into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence on Saturday, have been caught wrestling on his bed in a new widely shared video.
Thousands of protesters entered the presidential palace on Saturday, with visuals and videos from the venue showing them sleeping on Rajapaksa's bed, working out at the gym and taking a dip in the swimming pool.
In one of the videos, some youth could be seen wrestling on the president's bed with WWE commentary playing in the background. Those surrounding the bed can be seen recording the act on their mobile phones. They can be seen laughing and clapping their hands.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Many such dramatic footages have surfaced online wherein protesters are touring the grand presidential palace. News agency The Associated Press (AP) had earlier reported that some even made tea and delivered statements from the conference room asking Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to depart.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police on Monday said that millions of rupees in cash left by Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence was handed over to a court after being turned in by protesters. News agency AFP reported that 17.85 million rupees (nearly $50,000) in crisp new banknotes were discovered by protesters at the president's house.
Official sources said a suitcase containing documents was also left behind at the presidential palace. They also told AFP that Rajapaksa escaped the mansion via a back door under escort from naval personnel and was taken away by boat, en route to the northeast part of the island nation.
Rajapaksa's whereabouts remain unknown till now, but parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana in a televised message on Saturday informed that the president will resign on July 13.
Wickremesinghe, whose private residence was also attacked two days before and even set afire by protesters, agreed to step down on Saturday after party leaders in Parliament demanded the same.
-
Lanka's speaker says Prez Gotabaya has left island, then takes back statement
Sri Lanka's speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday said he made a mistake during his interview with BBC while speaking about President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's current location and said the embattled leader was still in the country. He was earlier quoted as saying by local news portal NewsWire that Rajapaksa was residing in a neighbouring nation and would return to the island nation on Wednesday.
-
Sri Lanka: Emergency ambulance service stopped in several areas amid fuel crisis
Amid the fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, the 1990 emergency ambulance service has been suspended in several areas. The Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service had urged the public to refrain from calling the 1990 emergency ambulance service in the affected areas, Colombo Gazette reported. A full list of the specific areas in the respective districts where the Suwa Seriya Ambulance Service will not be available has been published.
-
New Sri Lanka president to be elected on July 20 to replace Rajapaksa: Minister
Sri Lankan minister Prasanna Ranatunga on Monday said party leaders have decided to elect the country's new president on July 20 if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns on July 13 as earlier announced by the Parliament Speaker, NewsWire reported. After Saturday's sweeping protests in the wake of a debilitating economic crisis, the speaker of parliament said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday. However, there has been no direct word from Rajapaksa on his plans.
-
Boris Johnson 'will not' endorse any candidate running to replace him as UK PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he won't endorse any of the candidates who are in the race to replace him, saying he doesn't want to damage their chances. The race for a new leader followed one of the most remarkable periods in modern British political history, when more than 50 government ministers quit, denouncing Johnson's character, integrity and inability to tell the truth.
-
Sri Lanka's president, cabinet set to resign, central bank governor to stay
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the entire cabinet will resign to make way for a unity government, the prime minister's office said on Monday, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residences of both men. There has been no direct word from Rajapaksa on his plans. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said he would also step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over.
