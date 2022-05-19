Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Sri Lanka economic crisis: CID interrogates 4 MPs over attacks on protesters
world news

Sri Lanka economic crisis: CID interrogates 4 MPs over attacks on protesters

Among those questioned, two are former ministers. All four were interrogated on Wednesday.
An image from April of Sri Lanka Air Force members guarding the Prime Minister's official residence, Temple Trees, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. (REUTERS)
Published on May 19, 2022 07:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Officers from Sri Lanka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have questioned four Members of Parliament (MPs), including two former ministers, over last week's violence against protesters at two protest sites in Colombo, the country's largest city, local media has reported.

Also Read | Sri Lanka imposes nine-hour nationwide curfew amid protests: Report

According to reports, a CID team arrived at the Parliament Complex on Wednesday to interrogate--with the Speaker's permission--and record the statements of Rohitha Abeygunawardena and CB Ratnayake, the two ex-ministers. The team also questioned and recorded the statements of MPs Sahan Pradeep and Sanjeewa Edirimanne.

On Tuesday too, a CID team questioned several parliamentarians in connection with the May 9 attacks on demonstrators by supporters of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother, then-prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, at the ‘Main Go Gama’ and ‘Gota Go Gama’ protest sites, at Temple Trees and Galle Face Green, respectively, in Colombo.  

Also Read | New Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe appoints committee to protect protest site in Colombo

RELATED STORIES

More than 100 protesters were injured at Galle Face Green as a result of the mob attack. This prompted Mahinda Rajapaksa, already under pressure to step down due to the island nation's worst economic crisis, to resign.

Later that day, furious agitators laid siege to Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister of Sri Lanka, forcing the military to intervene and whisk Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family away to safety. 

Also Read | Sri Lankan Parl defeats no-confidence motion by Oppn against President Gotabaya

With no government in place, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, last Thursday, appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as the prime minister, which marked the latter's record sixth stint in the position. In a national address on May 16, Wickremesinghe said, among other things, that the country's economy was in a ‘precarious condition’ and that the nation of 22 million inhabitants was ‘currently out of petrol.’

(With ANI inputs)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sri lanka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP