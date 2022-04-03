Sri Lanka minister on social media ban asks authorities ‘to think progressively’

A Sri Lanka minister on Sunday urged authorities to "think progressively" after the country faced a social media blackout ahead of what has been called an 'Arab Spring' style protest . "I will never condone the blocking of social media. The availability of VPN, just like I’m using now, makes such bans completely useless. I urge the authorities to think more progressively and reconsider this decision," Namal Rajapaksa wrote.

An internet watchdog on Saturday said that a couple of social media websites faced restrictions after a 36-hour curfew was announced. "Confirmed: Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests. (sic)," NetBlocks said on Twitter.

"Sri Lanka has a history of imposing nationwide social media restrictions at times of unrest. The list of restricted platforms in this instance appears largely consistent with the list used during previous national social media bans imposed by authorities," the watchdog said in its report.

The South Asian nation has been facing a massive economic crisis after the pandemic adversely hit the country. Thousands protested outside the house of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday and security forces were compelled to use tear gas and water cannons. The next day, the president announced a public emergency, calling it necessary for security of people.

The president had said some extremists were linked to the agitation outside his house.

Even as the government on Saturday announced a 36-hour curfew, peaceful demonstrations were seen on streets.

