Sri Lanka economic crisis: Embattled PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

Under pressure to resign over Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis, which has triggered protests across the island nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the country's prime minister, stood down on Monday, news agency ANI reported citing local media.

The decision came on a day supporters of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa--Mahinda's younger brother--attacked anti-government demonstrators in Colombo, leaving at least 78 people injured. “While emotions are running high in #Ika, I urge our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence. The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving,” the now-former premier had said in a tweet shortly after the violence.

Following the clashes, authorities clamped a nationwide curfew. Sri Lanka is already under a state of emergency for the second time this year.

The south Asian country of 22 million inhabitants is facing its worse economic crisis since independence from British rule in 1948.

