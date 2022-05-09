Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Embattled PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Embattled PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

The development came on a day supporters of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attacked anti-government demonstrators in the city of Colombo.
Mahinda Rajapaksa (File Photo/Reuters)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Under pressure to resign over Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis, which has triggered protests across the island nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the country's prime minister, stood down on Monday, news agency ANI reported citing local media.

 

The decision came on a day supporters of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa--Mahinda's younger brother--attacked anti-government demonstrators in Colombo, leaving at least 78 people injured. “While emotions are running high in #Ika, I urge our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence. The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving,” the now-former premier had said in a tweet shortly after the violence.

Following the clashes, authorities clamped a nationwide curfew. Sri Lanka is already under a state of emergency for the second time this year.

 

The south Asian country of 22 million inhabitants is facing its worse economic crisis since independence from British rule in 1948. 

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

